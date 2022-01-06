Covid-19: New cases on January 5 total 17,017

Illustrative photo

Hanoi recorded the highest number of infections with 2,505 cases, followed by Tay Ninh with 862 and Hai Phong with 792.

The national tally reached 1,817,721, including 25 infections of Omicron.

According to the Ministry of Health’s report, 6,257 patients nationwide are in serious conditions, with 795 requiring invasive ventilation and 19 on life support (ECMO).

On the day, the country saw 230 deaths from the disease. The death toll now hits 33,475, equal to 1.8 percent of the total caseload.

A total 22,662 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,436,046.

By January 4, the country had injected over 155.19 million doses of vaccines, with more than 69,80 million people now fully inoculated, while over 7,40 million third shots, either booster shots or the third shot of Abdala vaccine have been administered.

