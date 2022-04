Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 6,304 cases.

The national tally reached 9,818,328.

A total 74,608 patients were given the all-clear during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 7,785,145.

An additional 37 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,600.

The country had injected 206,525,077 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

VNA