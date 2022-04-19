Covid-19: new cases on April 19 number 13,500





Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 1,022 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 838 and Yen Bai with 605.The national tally reached 10,489,319.A total 124,630 Covid-19 patients were given the all clear on April 19, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,065,694.There are 1,010 patients in serious conditions, while an additional 18 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,975, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.By April 18, the country had injected 209,816,927 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including 38,944 doses for children aged from 5 to under 12 (first shots).

VNA