Covid-19: Ministry orders no obstruction to issuance of vaccine passports

The notice was sent to provincial health departments, the ministry’s bodies and telecom group Viettel, the developer of the national digital platform for Covid-19 vaccination database management.

The ministry began issuing digital vaccine passports last month. To protect rights of the holders of Covid-19 vaccination certificates and vaccine passports, the ministry requests relevant units to not make difficulties nor profiteer from these services.

It also plans to accelerate communications campaigns to raise people’s awareness of the rights to be granted with vaccination certificates and vaccine passports in case they have been fully vaccinated.

It emphasized that violators must take full responsibility before the law.

