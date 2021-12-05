Covid-19 infections, deaths keep increasing

On the evening of December 4, the Ministry of Health said that 1,107 Covid-19 recoveries were discharged bringing the number of cured cases to 1,007,566. Currently, approximately 6,788 severe Covid-19 patients are undergoing oxygen, mechanical ventilation and ECMO.



At the same time, the Ministry of Health recorded 203 deaths in 22 provinces and cities taking the country’s deaths related to Covid-19 in Vietnam so far to 26,061, accounting for 2 percent of the total infections. Along with that, an additional 13,998 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in 57 provinces and cities including 8,402 cases in the community.

On the same day, related to the cluster of Covid-19 cases at the BC building in the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Director of the Central Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital Tran Danh Cuong said that of more than 700 samples of all patients, pregnant women and children in the hospital and others in buildings were all negative.

Earlier, on the evening of December 3, 25 cases of Covid-19 comprising 16 pregnant women, 8 patients' family members, and 1 medical staff at the hospital were detected. At the same time, the hospital is isolated at 83 F1 including 22 are patients, 12 family members of patients, and 49 medical staff.

Immediately after detecting many people with Covid-19 and close contact of patients above, the hospital isolated all contacts on the spot, and temporarily blocked the entire BC building, and planned to provide supplies, medicine, food and utensils for patients, patients' family members, medical staff must be isolated at the hospital.

Meanwhile, after detecting a cluster of Covid-19 cases with 9 medical staff, Chuong My District General Hospital in Hanoi has temporarily stopped accepting patients for medical examination and treatment, only accepting critically ill patients in emergency, surgical and obstetric emergencies.

The Command Center for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province yesterday said that from June 28 to now, the number of Covid-19 cases in the area has been 16,865. In the past 1 week, the province recorded 4,689 cases, the province averagely recorded 670 cases per day. Currently, Ba Ria - Vung Tau province has 22 green zones, 24 yellow zones, 31 orange zones, 6 red zones, and 298 blockade points with more than 6,000 people.

Before the complicated development of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Ministry of Health assessed the epidemic alert level of Ba Ria - Vung Tau province as a red zone (level 4).

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong