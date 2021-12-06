Covid-19 epidemic in HCMC currently at level 2, District 4 at level 3

Shoppers walk in a mall in HCMC

District 4 jumped to level 3 from level 2 while Can Gio outlying district from level 1 to level 2. District 4 is the only district in Ho Chi Minh City at level 3. Tan Phu District is the only locality that has reduced the epidemic level, from level 2 to level 1.

On the morning of December 6, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City issued its announcement about the epidemic level in Ho Chi Minh City according to Resolution 128 of the Government. As per the government, the Covid-19 epidemic in Ho Chi Minh City is still level 2.

For the district level and Thu Duc city, there are 8 localities reaching level 1, namely Districts 1, 6, 7, 8, Tan Binh, Tan Phu and Binh Chanh and Cu Chi districts; 13 localities reaching level 2 are Districts 3, 5, 10, 11, 12, Binh Tan, Binh Thanh, Go Vap, Phu Nhuan, Thu Duc City and Can Gio, Hoc Mon and Nha Be districts; there is a locality at level 3, district 4.

For commune and ward level, out of a total of 312 localities , 104 localities reached level 1, 187 localities reached level 2 and 21 localities reached level 3. Thus, 20 wards, communes, and towns have seen a decline in cases of Covid-19 while 56 wards and communes have seen a hike in Covid-19 cases.

The epidemic level was assessed on three criteria comprising the number of new cases in the community, vaccine coverage and criteria for ensuring the ability to care for people with Covid-19 in the community.

Regarding the rate of new infections in the community over 100,000 people a week, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 10,901 cases, an increase compared to the previous week with 8,731 cases, from November 26 to December 2.

In respect of the criteria of vaccine coverage, by the end of December 2, the percentage of people aged 18 and over receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Ho Chi Minh City is 100 percent. The percentage of people aged 50 and over receiving full doses of the vaccine is nearly 98.5 percent.

Regarding the criteria to maximize the capacity of medical examination and treatment facilities at all levels, Ho Chi Minh City has a plan to set up a treatment facility and a plan to ensure the number of emergency recovery beds at these facilities, medical examination and treatment, ready to respond to the epidemic situation at level 4.

The districts and Thu Duc city have all developed plans to set up mobile medical stations , groups to care for sick people in the community and have plans to supply medical oxygen to health stations in wards and communes.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan