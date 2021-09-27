Covid-19 cases in HCMC drop dramatically

Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son visits the Center for Intensive Care for Covid-19 patients In 23 provinces and cities including Ho Chi Minh City, the southern provinces of Binh Duong and Long An practicing social distancing, the number of new cases in the past seven days decreased by 9.8 percent compared to that prior. In the week, the country recorded 72,236 cases, down 9.7 percent from the previous week.

Approximate 40,577 people were tested positive for the coronavirus, down 11.7 percent compared to the previous week. Among localities, Ho Chi Minh City has 37,884 new cases in the community reducing 4,236 cases against the prior week while Binh Duong Province was detected some 1,257 cases reducing 533 cases and Long An Province with 72 cases reducing 158 cases.



Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son, Head of the special standing division for Covid-19 prevention and control in Ho Chi Minh City, yesterday visited the Center for Intensive Care for Covid-19 patients under the management of Ho Chi Minh City Medical University Hospital.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son highly appreciated the dedication of the doctors who have made great efforts to treat severe cases, helping them recover to reunite with their families.

The deputy Minister also said that after September 30, city authorities will have a plan to ensure people’s safety and the fight achievement. In the immediate future, the city's health sector will restructure the system of resuscitation centers and field hospitals.

The Center for Intensive Care for Covid-19 patients under the management of Ho Chi Minh City Medical University Hospital located in the City International Hospital has so far admitted more than 500 critically ill patients. More than 200 of them have been discharged.

So far, a total of 38 million vaccine doses have been administered nationwide and some 30 people have received the first doses of Covid-19 vaccines.





By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy