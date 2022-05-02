Covid-19 cases continue to decrease, recoveries reach 1,090 on May 2

Hanoians walk along Ho Guom (Guom Lake) in the new normal phase

Provinces and cities have recorded cases such as Hanoi with 761 cases, the Northern provinces of Phu Tho, Yen Bai, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, Tuyen Quang, Vinh Phuc, Lao Cai, Hung Yen, Thai Binh , Thai Nguyen, Bac Kan, Hai Duong , Cao Bang , with 185 cases, 176 cases, 151 cases, 150 cases, 132 cases, 124 cases, 123 cases, 101 cases, 92 cases, 71 cases, 70 cases, 47 cases, 47 cases respectively.

In the Central region, Thua Thien - Hue reported 2 cases, Ha Tinh 68 cases, Da Nang 61 cases, Nghe An 116 cases, Quang Binh 73 cases, Quang Ngai 20 cases, Quang Tri 20 cases and Quang Nam 17 cases and Phu Yen 21 cases.

In the Southern region, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province recorded 50 cases, Ho Chi Minh City 26 cases, Binh Phuoc 22 cases, Binh Duong 15 cases, Dong Nai Province 13 cases, Tay Ninh Province 11 cases.

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau reported 18 cases, Ben Tre 9 cases, Bac Lieu 5 cases, Tra Vinh 3 cases, Long An 2 cases, Vinh Long 2 cases, Dong Thap 2 cases, Kien Giang 2 cases and Can Tho City 1 case.

The Central Highlands provinces of Lam Dong and Gia Lai reported 45 cases and 14 cases respectively.

The average number of new infections in the country recorded in the past 7 days is 5,938 cases a day.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, Vietnam has had 10,656,649 cases of Covid-19, ranking 12th out of 227 countries and territories, while with the ratio of infections per million people, Vietnam ranks 104/227 countries and territories (107,717 cases on average per 1 million people).

Regarding treatment, during the day, additional 1,090 people with Covid-19 were cured nationwide, bringing the number of cured patients to more than 9.26 million. Currently, there are only 475 severe Covid-19 patients requiring oxygen, mechanical ventilation and ECMO.

At the same time, two more recorded people in the Southern Province of Dong Nai and the Northern Province of Ha Nam succumbed to Covid-19.

The average number of deaths recorded in the past 7 days is 3 cases a day. Up to now, the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Vietnam is 43,044 cases, accounting for 0.4 percent of the total number of infections.

Health workers have carried out more than 39.4 million samples for over 85.8 million people from April 27 till now.

On May 1, 51,917 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were injected. Thus, the total number of vaccines that have been injected is nearly 215 million shots.

For the Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children from 5 to under 12 years old, more than 1.53 million children received the first dose safely.

By Quoc Lap – Translated by Anh Quan