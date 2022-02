Illustrative photo



Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 11,517 cases, followed by Quang Ninh with 5,997.

The national tally now stands at 3,321,005 cases, with a total of 205 infections of Omicron.

The day also saw 35,866 people given the all-clear and 94 deaths.

February 26 witnessed 125,533 doses of vaccines administered, raising the total to 193,408,292.

