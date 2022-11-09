Illustrative photo

According to the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, the Covid-19 epidemic is developing complicatedly on passenger buses running on inter-provincial routes. Some cases who are drivers and driver assistants have been detected in the northern provinces of Thai Binh, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh and Hai Phong.

Specifically, Thai Binh Province has detected three people with positive test results for SARS-CoV-2. These people are driver assistants and drivers on the North-South route. Two of them are residing in Thai Binh Province’s Quynh Phu District and one is residing in Hai Duong Province’s Thanh Mien District.

After that, the Center for Disease Control of Thai Binh Province has taken samples from 388 people for tests and recorded one more case positive for SARS-CoV-2. This case also works as a driver in Phong Chau commune, Dong Hung District of Thai Binh Province. He is working with the three above-mentioned men.

The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam requested the local departments of Transport to direct transport businesses to continuously update the map software for safe coexistence with the Covid-19 epidemic. Passenger buses are not allowed to park, pick up and drop off passengers in epidemic areas or places crowded with people.

In addition, drivers must report in detail the itinerary, pick-up and drop-off stop after each trip as well as make a list of passengers with addresses and phone numbers of each person to ensure contact tracing for Covid-19.

By Minh Anh - Translated by Anh Quan