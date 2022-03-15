Covid patients allowed to leave isolation room but wear masks, keep distance

Covid patients are allowed to leave isolation room but wear masks, keep appropriate distance from other people



At the same time, the Ministry also guided infection control and infection prevention measures for coronavirus infected patients and caregivers or people living in the same household. Under the Ministry’s guidance, caregivers or family members in the same house always wear masks, keep the distance when having to contact Covid patients.

The isolation room should be kept well ventilated, limiting the use of difficult-to-clean items such as stuffed animals, paper, paperboard in this area. Caregivers and family members must wash or disinfect hands frequently.

Most importantly, they classify and collect waste produced by Covid patients according to regulations.

Regarding diet and activities, Covid patients should drink water regularly and drink fruit juice. Along with that, the instructions also specify that patients at home should do physical activity. This new guideline also added a ‘Medical declaration’ for those who receive treatment at home.

Specifically, Covid patients or caregivers notify local health stations of their personal information, time of being diagnosed with Covid-19 , date of finishing treatment at home.

The Ministry of Health documented 161,262 Covid-19 infections in Vietnam on yesterday night, together with 108,407 recoveries and 92 virus-linked mortalities.





By Q. Lap - Translated by Anh Quan