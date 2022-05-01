Covid -19: Vietnam reports 3,717 new cases on May 1





A health worker injects Covid -19 jab for a child (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 795 cases, followed by Nghe An with 210 and Yen Bai with 200.

The national tally reached 10,653,526.

A total 2,111 Covid-19 patients were given the all clear on May 1, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,264,366.

There are 475 patients needing breathing support, while just one death were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 43,042, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.

By April 30, the country had injected 214,939,202 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including 1,521,234 first shots for children from 5 to 11 years old.

VNA