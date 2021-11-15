City health sector acts promptly in controlling Covid-19 spread

Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau

In the past two weeks, the number of Covid-19 cases in Ho Chi Minh City has gradually increased. Specifically, in the past week, the five localities with the highest number of cases are districts 12, Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Binh Thanh and Thu Duc City.

Therefore, the city’s Department of Health has sent several special teams of medical workers from the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) to help monitor the number of cases in all above-mentioned districts by promptly isolating people infected with Covid-19 to curb the pandemic spread in the community.

He pointed out the culprit of the sharp increase in Covid-19 patients over the last time that the rapid infection rate of the Delta mutation when the densely populated southern metropolis has many workers; thus, people can’t ensure a physical distance of at least 1 meter from others resulting in the disease spread in the community.

Along with that, increased travel demand from districts to districts after city authorities have been relaxing social distancing rules has made the number of infected people increase. Moreover, people from other corners of the country returned to Ho Chi Minh City for work and studying; many of them have not been fully vaccinated. Subsequently, more cases of Covid-19 have been seen in the southern metropolis.

Studies of all vaccines find that vaccines appear to protect against the worst effects of the Delta variant. Vaccination reduces the risk of dying or being hospitalized with Covid-19. Additionally, deaths from causes other than Covid-19 are lower in those who received full doses of the vaccines than those who did not. Covid-19 vaccines are effective at preventing most infections.

However, since vaccines are not 100 percent effective at preventing infection, some people who are fully vaccinated will still get Covid-19. With large numbers of people being vaccinated, and as almost all Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in the country, it is inevitable that a small proportion of fully vaccinated individuals will become infected. An even smaller proportion of fully vaccinated people will become seriously ill and die.

Thus, people should not think that they can’t catch coronavirus after they are vaccinated. Fully vaccinated elderly people and people with poor immunity or chronic diseases still die of Covid-19.. Therefore, people should follow prevention measures including keeping a proper distance from others, donning facemasks, regularly washing their hands, avoiding touching surfaces, then putting your hands on your eyes, nose and mouth.

Dr. Chau revealed that the health sector in HCMC is preparing to receive Covid-19 as it has had 16,000-19,000 beds. Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has developed four scenario plans for quick response to different epidemic levels. Infected people will be treated at home and in medical facilities .

Each week, the communes and wards of 20 districts and Thu Duc city will assess the level of the epidemic based on the criteria of the Ministry of Health's guidance on how to implement Resolution 128 of the Government.

Under the Ministry’s guidance, the city will re-open field hospitals and infirmaries for the treatment of COvid-19. Furthermore, field hospitals in districts will be set up again for treatment workers in industrial parks and export processing zones with mild symptoms as well as provide treatment for infected patients at home.

To adapt to the actual situation, the health sector announced Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms or no symptoms will be managed by local mobile medical stations. Each mobile medical station will take care of 50-100 Covid-19 patients. 155 mobile medical stations are set up across the city. Hospitalized people will be taken to field hospitals No. 13, No. 14, No. 16. At the same time, three more Covid-19 resuscitation centers are assigned to receive severe and critical cases.

In addition, pediatrics and obstetrics hospitals are assigned to admit Covid-19 people. If the pandemic develops complicatedly in the city with a spike of Covid-19 cases, the city will adopt the fourth scenario plan - the highest level of treatment for Covid-19 patients.

Last but not least, the health sector of Ho Chi Minh City has launched a quarantine task force and a team in charge of coordinating mobile medical stations.

Leaflets "Things to know for F0 isolated at home" will be given to governments in districts. The quarantine task force and the special team have worked with the Vietnam Young Physicians Association and the City Young Physicians Association to reactivate the network of "Companion Physicians". Additionally, they have made a proposal for a special mechanism for improving grass-root healthcare institutions in districts to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Ministry of Health announced to register 8,176 Covid-19 patients in Vietnam on Sunday, together with 5,257 recovered patients and 64 deaths. The latest infections, including 13 imported and 8,163 local cases, were documented in 52 provinces and cities,





By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong