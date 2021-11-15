Cho Ray Hospital wins International Hospital Federation’s awards (Photo: https://nhandan.vn/)

The IHF has announced the winners of the IHF Awards 2021 on the sidelines of the 44th World Hospital Congress (WHC) in Barcelona, Spain.

The “Excellence Award for Leadership and Management of American College of Healthcare Executives” is reserved for excellence or outstanding achievements in strong leadership and management in leading a hospital or a health service provider.

Meanwhile, the “Austco Excellence Award for Quality and Patient Safety” recognises excellence or outstanding achievements in promoting quality and patient safety.

The award committee selected the winners for the six categories from 250 entries submitted from different countries and territories. Winners were chosen based on criteria such as originality and innovation, intended impact, adaptability and scalability, scientific rigour, and clarity.

Gold award winners will be invited to present their winning programmes and projects in a special parallel session at the WHC, as well as appearing in the event-affiliated online brochure. Silver, bronze and honourable mentions will also be able to display posters at the WHC exhibition.

Entries for the 2022 IHF awards are scheduled to open in March 2022 and will be awarded at the next WHC in Dubai.