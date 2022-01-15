Cho Ray hospital receives JICA President Award

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) presents the certificate of merit from JICA President to Cho Ray hospital for its great contribution in the fight against Covid-19.

The certificate of merit aims to honor individuals and organizations that have excellent contribution in training human resource, developing society and economy in the developing countries through international cooperation projects.



Speaking at the awarding ceremony, Chief Representative of the JICA Vietnam Office Shimizu Akira expressed his sincere thanks to the leadership and healthcare professionals of Cho Ray hospital for a close cooperation with JICA in projects and the agency’s belief in the hospital.

He said that it was his honor to offer JICA President Award to Cho Ray hospital. The medical facility has made a lot of contribution in promoting relationship between the two countries in general, JICA and Cho Ray hospital in particular towards the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Vietnam (1973-2023).

For his part, Director of Cho Ray hospital, Dr. Nguyen Tri Thuc expressed his pride at the hospital’s performance that was honored by the JICA. Cho Ray and HCMC Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital have been responsible for treating more than 1,200 severe Covid-19 patients and coped with many challenges, including the shortage of medical workers and equipment during the epidemic peak outbreak. The JICA President Award will be a great encouragement for the hospital staff.

In 2021-2022, the JICA has provided two medical device aid packages to Cho Ray Hospital to support the Covid-19 combat.

Director of Cho Ray hospital, Dr. Nguyen Tri Thuc hoped for a further cooperation between the hospital and JICA that will become an iconic sustainable cooperation between Vietnam and Japan.





By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh