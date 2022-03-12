Children’s hospitals in HCMC required to increase number of Covid-19 beds to 300

The pediatric hospitals were assigned to ensure specialty, organize training, transfer techniques on taking care of and treatment for children infected with Covid-19 according to the guidelines for the Covid-19 diagnosis and treatment in children.The Municipal Department of Health has just sent an urgent official letter to public and private hospitals, medical centers at districts and Thu Duc City, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) on proactively receiving and treating children with Covid-19 at hospitals.
The department said that the hospitals in the city have recorded numerous children with symptoms of fever, sore throat and cough but very few cases get severe symptoms in recent days.