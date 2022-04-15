Children already infected with Covid not receive vaccine jabs

The vaccine will not be given to children whose parents disagree over Covid vaccination for their children (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by Dr. Le Hong Nga, deputy head of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control, at a today’s online meeting held by the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City with representatives of the People's Committees of Thu Duc City and 21 districts, medical centers, hospitals and boarding schools located in the city to review the preparation for the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children from 5 to under 12 years old from tomorrow.

Dr. Le Hong Nga added that the vaccine will not be given to children whose parents disagree over Covid vaccination for their children.

At the beginning of the meeting, Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, said that to prepare for this vaccination campaign, the two sectors of education and health have been preparing for many months.

The Covid-19 vaccination for children between the ages of 5 and under 12 years old aims to improve the vaccination rate in the community, taking care of residents’ health conditions.

Deputy Head of the Division of Medical Professionals under the municipal Department of Health, Lu Mong Thuy Linh, informed that this vaccination campaign will start on April 16. It is expected to vaccinate 898,537 children of the specified age in the city.

In particular, children who are studying at educational institutions will receive the Covid jabs at schools. Children who are being raised at social protection facilities are vaccinated at social protection facilities or community injection sites. Children who are kept at home and children who are receiving treatment at hospitals will receive vaccines at infirmaries.

Sixth graders will receive the Covid shots first and then younger children as per the vaccine supply.

According to the vaccine distribution plan of the Ministry of Health, the vaccine used in the first allocation is 87,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Anh Quan