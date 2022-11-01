Charity program to offer free IVF treatment for 80 infertile couples

HCMC-based My Duc Hospital will offer free in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment for 80 infertile couples.

Eligible couples will be exempted from all expenses covering all the costs of in-vitro fertilization until the 7th week of pregnancy.



The couples submit their applications to My Duc Hospital at 4 on Nui Thanh Street in Tan Binh District’s Ward 13 in HCMC; Gia Dinh General Hospital at 73 on Nguyen Huu Tho Street in Da Nang City’s Hai Chau District; and Phuong Chi General Hospital at DX76 in the quarter 2 in Binh Duong Province’s Thu Dau Mot City from November 8-22.

The treatment will begin on December 5 at My Duc hospitals in Tan Binh and Phu Nhuan districts in HCMC, Gia Dinh General Hospital in Da Nang City and Phuong Chi General Hospital in Binh Duong Province.

Launched in 2014, the program has provided free-of-charge IVF for nearly 400 infertile couples who do not have the financial capacity to undergo the process.





By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh