Charity program provides free cleft lip surgeries to disadvantaged children

Before undergoing surgery, children go through a number of tests.

The program has given free surgery to 60 disadvantaged children born with a broken upper lip at five months old and over.



The event marking the International Children's Day (June 1) will run until June 4.

Operation Smile is an international medical charity that has provided hundreds of thousands of free surgeries for children and young adults in developing countries who are born with cleft lip, cleft palate, or other facial deformities.

Operation Smile came to Vietnam as part of the normalization process between Vietnam and America. Since its first inception in 1989, Operation Smile has been providing more than 62,000 free screenings and medical treatments to Vietnamese children and families, bringing them new lives, hopes, and dignity. The organization also helps to train thousands of in-country medical professionals for future self-sufficiency purposes.





By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh