Charity care program support nearly 4,000 patients with post-Covid conditions

A veteran Party member receives gift after taking health exam.

Launched on January 16, the program has provided health exams to about 4,000 people. The program’s second phase that will be started on March 1 will focus on evaluating and caring for 6,000 disadvantaged patients with post-Covid conditions.



As of now, the program has offered medical examinations to veteran Party members and frontline forces of 15 districts and Thu Duc City.

The program jointly organized by the HCMC Oriental Medicine Association, the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the HCMC Association of the Elderly, the People’s Committee of Phu Nhuan District, HCMC University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine, HCMC Children’s Hospital 2, HCMC Institute of Traditional Medicine, Commissions for Mass Mobilization of 21 districts and Thu Duc City.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh