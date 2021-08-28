Caseload exceeds 410,000, additional 386 deaths reported

Out of the cases recorded on the day, only 19 were imported and the rest were domestic cases.

HCM City led the country in the number of new cases again with 5,383, followed by Binh Duong (4,187), Dong Nai (996), Long An (454), Tien Giang (312), Da Nang (202), Tay Ninh (132), Khanh Hoa (131), Quang Binh (125) and Dong Thap (122).

New patients were also found in An Giang (91), Bình Thuan (87), Hanoi (77), Can Tho (72), Thua Thien Hue (70), Dak Lak (63), Ba Ria - Vung Tau (59), Nghe An (57), Ben Tre (31), Binh Dinh (29), Thanh Hoa (28), Kien Giang (28), Phu Yen (21), Tra Vinh (19), Binh Phuoc (17), Hau Giang (15), Vinh Long (14), Quang Tri (13), Quang Ngai (9), Soc Trang (8 ), Ca Mau (8), Ninh Thuan (6), Ha Tinh (6), Quang Nam (5), Ninh Binh (5), Ha Nam (4), Gia Lai (4), Son La (3), Bac Lieu (3), Bac Ninh (2), Bac Giang (2) and Hai Duong (1).

Out of the domestic cases, 6,627 were reported as community infections as they were found in communities outside quarantine areas and locked down zones

Reports from health officials on August 27 also said 386 deaths have been recorded.

They include 356 deaths reported during the day in HCM City (287), Binh Duong (34), Dong Nai (13), Khanh Hoa (10), Long An (7), Da Nang (2), Ben Tre (1), Soc Trang (1), Thanh Hoa (1), and 30 recorded in Phu Yen from the beginning of the month. This brings the country’s death toll to 10,053.

A total of 10,126 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the number of recoveries to 198,614.

There are eight cities and provinces that have gone 14 days without new cases, which are Quang Ninh, Bac Kan, Tuyen Quang, Lai Chau, Hoa Binh, Yen Bai, Ha Giang and Kon Tum.

As of August 27, more than 18.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, with 2,235,013 people having been fully inoculated.

Vietnamplus