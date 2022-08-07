Breast milk bank launched in HCMC

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Le (R) visits the breast milk bank. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Le said that the launch of the milk bank will contribute to the program strengthening breastfeeding, reducing the rates of infant mortality and improving the quality of the Vietnamese population.

The event was also attended by Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) of HCMC Tran Kim Yen and Chairwoman of the HCMC Women Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran.

This is the second breast milk bank in the South and one of four breast milk banks operating in Vietnam. The new facility, invested by a total capital of VND6 billion (US$256,500) covering an area of more than 300 square meters, is able to pasteurize 62 liters of milk per day.

More than 200 pregnant women were confirmed cases of Covid-19 during the fourth wave of the virus in the city. Newborns were brought to the Newborn and Neonatal Care Department and separated from their parents and relatives within 72 hours to wait for the Covid-19 test result, Associate Professor, Ph.D. Hoang Thi Diem Tuyet, Director of the Hung Vuong obstetrics and gynecology hospital said.

After nine months of making constant efforts and facing challenges of social distancing measures under the Prime Minister's Directive 16 and the purchase of medical supplies and equipment due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the milk bank was officially launched, she added.



Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son stressed that the breast milk bank of Hung Vuong obstetrics and gynecology hospital opened on the occasion of the World Breastfeeding Week which is observed from August 1-7 to coincide with the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action. Hung Vuong hospital should continue to create favorable conditions and complete the process of receiving, storing and providing breast milk in order to ensure the safety of babies.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Le (C) speaks at the event. Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Le (L) handed over gifts to mothers.



By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh