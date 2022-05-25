Border gates asked to be strictly controlled to prevent monkeypox outbreak

Border gates are sked to be strictly controlled to prevent monkeypox outbreak.

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long asked local healthcare facilities to coordinate with the Institutes of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Pasteur Institute to diagnose monkeypox cases and strengthen prevention and control measures of monkeypox.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed a rise in monkeypox cases in several countries. The first case of monkeypox was reported in the UK on May 13.

At least 92 monkeypox virus cases have been confirmed in countries, including the US, the UK, Germany, Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Sweden and others. No deaths have been reported; about 28 cases in these countries are potential cases.

One of the Monkeypox symptoms and signs is skin rash.

WHO said that the identification of confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox with no direct travel links to an endemic area "represents a highly unusual event".



Genome sequence from samples of confirmed cases indicated a close match of the monkeypox virus causing the current outbreak, to exported cases from Nigeria to other nations in 2018 and 2019.





By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh