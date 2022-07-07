Blood donors donating many times presented PM’s merit certificates

Many young people donate their blood in the day

This morning, at the Youth Culture House in Ho Chi Minh City, the city Voluntary Blood Donation Campaign Steering Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society held a ceremony to respond to the tenth Red Journey program in 2022 and launched the campaign ‘Voluntary blood donation’ with the witness of Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Red Cross Association Vu Thanh Luu and Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep.

On the launch day, thousands of people from localities and units participated in donating drops of red blood to replenish blood in the blood bank.

According to Doctor Tran Thi Tham, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Humanitarian Blood Donation Center, on the day of the launch, the amount of blood received reached 700-1,000 blood units. It is expected that, during the week, the blood bank will receive about 4,000 blood units to be ready for the treatment of patients.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Association Tran Truong Son said that in the past 28 years, the city has received over three million blood units. Moreover, there has been an increase in blood quantity.

Vietnamese Prime Minister's certificates of merit are presented to 12 oustanding blood donors Especially in 2021, when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, blood was still enough for the emergency and treatment of patients. Many big events for blood donation such as Xuan Hong Festival and Red Sunday had been held.

Furthermore, the Red Journey Program was widely organized across the country with the aim to raise people's awareness of donating blood; thankfully, enough blood was donated for emergencies and treatment for more than 150 hospitals in the city.

Particularly, the Red Journey program in Ho Chi Minh City has been held for the past 10 years. Over the years, the City Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation has received nearly 40,000 blood units, attracting hundreds of thousands of volunteers in the city to participate in the blood donation campaign.

According to the organizers, the red blood campaign in the summer of 2022 is expected to receive 210,000 blood bags.

On this occasion, Ho Chi Minh City's steering committee for voluntary blood donation expressed its gratitude towards millions of people and tens of thousands of volunteers of the city who have been actively responding to the voluntary blood donation movement. At the program, the Prime Minister's certificates of merit to 12 individuals who donated blood many times.

President of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Association Tran Truong Son said that outstanding blood donors are silent shining examples in the emulation movement of the association. They are always ready to their valuable drops of blood to save others’ lives.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Huu Hiep presents flowers to show gratitude to blood donors

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan