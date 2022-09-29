Binh Thuan health sector denies 8 Adenovirus cases





This afternoon, Mr. Le Van Hong, Deputy Director of the Department of Health in Binh Thuan Province, said that the province has so far not recorded any cases of Adenovirus.

Regarding the information in La Gi town of Binh Thuan Province reported that there were 8 cases of Adenovirus. Through checking, the local health sector confirmed it was due to an error in the typing process.

On the same day, the Health Center of La Gi town sent its report to the Department of Health, the Center for Disease Control of Binh Thuan Province, and the People's Committee of La Gi town that no cases of the virus were recorded in La Gi town.

Specifically, due to negligence in the typing process, in the report in August 2022, the Health Station of Tan Thien ward in La Gi town reported 8 cases of Adenovirus. However, in fact, there have been no cases of Adenovirus in the area.

Currently, the health sector of Binh Thuan Province is requesting clarification of the individuals and units involved in the incident of a typing error.





By Tien Thang – Translated by Dan Thuy