Binh Phuoc to strictly handle violations on Covid-19 test kits prices in turmoil

Regarding Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s article of Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits prices in turmoil, Director of the Department of Health of Binh Phuoc Province Quach Ai Duc said that amid the complicated and unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic in the province and to ensure the people’ health, the People’s Committee of Binh Phuoc Province directed the functional forces and the Provincial Department of Health to strengthen the check and control the prices of Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits in the market as well as strictly handle the violated cases and avoid the circulation of test kits without origin and label.

Accordingly, the Provincial People’s Committee of Binh Phuoc required the directors, heads of Market Surveillance, Departments of Health, Finance, Industry and Trade, Public Security and the People's Committee of districts, towns and cities to promptly direct the check, control and strictly handle the violated cases following the legal regulations related to medical equipment, supplies and Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits to prevent the goods speculation, price turmoil.Based on the initial check of the medical sector, the Binh Phuoc Province market surveillance sector has not detected any violated cases regarding price turmoil of Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits. Currently, the retail prices of Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits in the province are ranging from VND59,000 (US$2.6) to VND95,000 (US$4.1) per unit based on the producers.The Provincial Department of Health issued Decision No.64/QD-SYT to collaborate with the Provincial Department of Public Security and Market Surveillance to implement the check of complying legal regulation for Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits price, anti-Covid-19 drugs for the treatment, medical equipment and supplies serving for Covid-19 combat in the whole province.

By Tien Minh – Translated by Huyen Huong