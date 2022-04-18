Athletes, delegates need to show negative Covid-19 test results, skip quarantine

Athletes and delegates who participate in SEA Games 31 need to show negative Covid-19 test results and are allowed to skip quarantine.

Under the requirement, athletes may not be able to compete if they test positive for Covid-19 and must undergo quarantine and treatment.



Those who have close contact with confirmed Covid-19 cases will be required to get tested for Covid-19 and comply with preventive measures, such as wearing masks, washing hands with soap, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, limiting close contact with others and non-essential travel, avoiding mass gatherings, implementing one-way movement from the accommodation to training and competition venues.

Officials at the deputy ministerial level and above, heads and deputy heads of sports delegations need not display proof of negative SARS-CoV-2 tests, get tested for the virus, and quarantine on arrival.

Officials, referees, athletes, and members of the sports delegations must have proof of negative SARS-CoV-2 tests using RT-PCR/RT-LAMP method within 72 hours prior to departure, or 24 hours with rapid antigen tests before entering Vietnam, the results must be approved by the countries where the tests are conducted; visit the website tokhaiyte.vn to follow instructions to make health declaration; self-monitor their health at the accommodation units; report their health status to heads of the delegations and the organization board; are allowed to skip quarantine.

The organization board will collect samples of athletes, coaches, and referees for Covid-19 rapid tests within 24 hours before each competition. Audiences are not required to take Covid-19 tests but suspected cases presenting symptoms of Covid-19 or having close contact with people with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Referees and players will not be required to wear masks when participating in the competition. Athletes and members of the delegations have to wear masks after each game, excluding those who join post-match press conferences, answer questions from the press and receive medals.

The Health Ministry assigned more than 1,000 healthcare workers who will be available at hotels and competition venues to serve for SEA Games 31.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh