At the press conference just held in Hanoi, a representative of the Central Vietnam Youth Union said that the program ‘Young doctors follow Uncle Ho's teachings and volunteering for public health in 2022’ will focus on post-Covid-19 medical checkups for all people in the country.

According to Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Young Physicians Association Nguyen Huu Tu, it is expected that about 1,000,000 people will receive medical examination, counseling, and care after Covid-19 and more than 3,000,000 people will receive health advice via phone and telehealth application.

Particularly, people aged 50 and over who have been infected with Covid-19 and have underlying medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, blood pressure, mental diseases, respiratory diseases, and children under 12 years old who have been infected with Covid-19 will be examined directly.

The program will also provide free medical check-ups for social welfare brackets and poverty-stricken families whose member has been infected with Covid-19 and has post-Covid-19 symptoms lasting from 4 weeks to 6 months.

At the same time, the program will provide counseling through the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to diagnose and screen health conditions and prolonged signs of Covid-19 symptoms. The application of AI also helps young doctors to give health and nutrition advice, organize medical examination records and conduct remote health monitoring and care for people.

Some provinces and cities that are supported with medical expenses will organize activities including general medical examination, X-rays, and public health programs for the people, using mobile medical examination containers of the Vietnam Association of Young Physicians.

Other localities will set up free consultation desks and medical examinations at medical facilities, especially for respiratory diseases, and organize medical examinations.

People can access information, download documents and applications, as well as register for examination through the website of the Vietnam Young Physicians Association at http://thaythuoctre.vn from May 14.

In addition, people can also directly contact city unions, Vietnam Youth Union, and local young doctors' associations/clubs for medical examination and advice in all cities and provinces.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Anh Quan