Agreement signed to improve health sector’s management capacity

Representatives of the two department sign an agreement to improve health sector’s management capacity

The two departments held a signing ceremony of cooperation to find solutions to improve grassroots health management capacity and participate in economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, which focuses on promoting the application of science - technology and innovation in the city's health sector, in the period 2022-2025.

The two departments agreed to cooperate in building tools, models, and solutions to serve the management, and administration and improve the medical examination and treatment capacity of the city's health system.

Moreover, they aimed to improve the medical examination and treatment capacity for grassroots healthcare facilities and preventive medicine institutions.

In addition, they will together carry out research and application of science and technology and innovation in the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of patients while attracting social contributions to form an ecosystem of creativity and startups in the medical field.

The two departments will together work to consolidate preventive medicine activities, care and management of infectious and non-communicable diseases, and improve the medical examination and treatment capacity for the grassroots health system, the Center for Disease Control of Ho Chi Minh City, district hospitals, and the city's outpatient emergency system.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Dan Thuy