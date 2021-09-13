Additional oxygen stations established in districts, Thu Duc City

The website of the OxyMap



Residents in Thu Duc City can contact with doctors of the mobile healthcare stations via phone number (028) 7777.7788 and then choose the internal number 24 for emergency oxygen treatment.

The rapid response teams of the OxyMap will deliver oxygen tanks for Covid-19 patients.

Launched in August 26 by Chairman of the Axys Group Le Hai Binh, the OxyMap has established 124 oxygen stations with more than 2,500 oxygen tanks in wards and communes in districts of 5,6,8,10,12, Binh Tan, Go Vap, Binh Thanh and Binh Chanh.

