With 400 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,601,935.

Meanwhile, there are 59 patients needing breathing support.

One death from Covid -19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,162.

As of the end of October 25, the total number of doses of Covid -19 vaccine injected was 261,512,447 with 105,652 doses administered on October 25.

VNA