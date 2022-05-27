Above 25 million people receive vaccine passports

Mr. Hung explained that many provinces and cities had not drastically directed the cleaning of vaccination data and had not been thorough in guiding, checking, and monitoring. Next, the cleaning vaccination data involved the grassroots police force; however, there was neither direction of the Project No.06 Working Group at all levels nor the participation of other forces to assist the health sector.

Some medical centers still have about 15,000 cases with incorrect personal vaccination information, while there is only one medical staff to perform the tasks of reviewing, verifying, and entering the data into the software. In addition, the system of verification for vaccine passports is not stable, sometimes overloaded when vaccination facilities simultaneously sign in large numbers.



On the evening of the same day, the National Covid-19 Case Management System recorded 1,275 Covid-19 cases in 47 provinces and cities, another 7,223 people recovered from Covid-19, and no deaths. Over 220.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide.







By Minh Khang – Translated by Thanh Nha