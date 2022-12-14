75 percent of adults succumb to dengue fever

Healthcare workers recommended six danger signs of dengue fever



HCDC also announced that cases of dengue fever, a mosquito-borne illness, in the past week decreased by 14.7 percent compared to the average of four weeks ago, but still at a high level compared to the same period of years. The number of dengue fever deaths this year is 29 cases.

The center said that in the past week from December 5 to December 11, the city recorded 1,100 cases of dengue fever, down 14. 7 percent compared with the average of four weeks ago. Amongst them, the number of inpatients decreased by 18.7 percent and the number of outpatients decreased by 10.5 percent.

In the past week, there have been no deaths from dengue. The total number of deaths from dengue so far this year is 29 cases, an increase of 23 cases compared to the same period in 2021.

Since the beginning of the year, the city has recorded 78,561 cases of the disease, an increase of nearly 7 times compared with the same period in 2021 with a number of severe cases of 1,930. The ratio of severe cases to total dengue cases up to week 50 was 2.46 percent (1,930/78,561), an increase of more than 3.2 percent against the same period in 2021.

In the past week, the southern largest city recorded 50 new dengue outbreaks in 31 wards and communes in 13/22 districts, Thu Duc City, a decrease of 12 new outbreaks compared to week 49. Roughly 121 outbreaks were treated by spraying chemicals during the past week.

Healthcare workers have sprayed chemicals 157 times to kill mosquitoes and their larvae at outbreaks and risk points in 93 wards and communes in 19/22 districts and Thu Duc City.

In related health news, in the past week, the city recorded two new outbreaks of hand, foot and mouth disease, bringing the number of hand-foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks so far to 90 by 2022.

Healthcare workers recommended six danger signs of dengue fever including fatigue, gum, mouth, or nose bleeding, decreased platelet counts in the blood, a prone to upset stomach, pulse insufficiency.

When a person experiences signs of a high fever of 39-40 degrees Celsius continuously, they should necessarily go to see a doctor for diagnosis and appropriate care and treatment instructions. During the treatment of dengue at home, patients' caregivers should pay attention to the signs of severe disease to bring the patient to the hospital quickly.

For dengue fever, when the fever subsides, it is necessary to closely monitor for warning signs of progression to severe dengue that occur in the late febrile phase around the time of defervescence.





By Thanh Son – Translated by Uyen Phuong