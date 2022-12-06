6 teams established to inspect Tet food safety in 12 provinces, cities

Checking the task of food safety maintenance at Thu Duc Wholesale Market. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Central Interdisciplinary Steering Committee on Food Safety forms 6 inspection teams to work in 12 major provinces and cities of Vietnam: Bac Ninh, Ha Nam, Hanoi, Thanh Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City, Ben Tre, Nam Dinh, Thai Binh, Tien Giang, Vinh Long, Dong Nai, and Long An.

The subjects for inspection this time are organizations that manufacture, process, trade, and import food as well as those providing catering services, street food. The top priority of this inspection are the ones producing and trading traditional food for Lunar New Year and festivals like meat and meat products, soft and hard drink, traditional sweet foods and sugar-coated fruits, vegetables, food additives.

The Health Ministry proposed that the local authorities, especially in food processing villages, provinces with border gates, and major cities, increase their own interdisciplinary inspections on food safety as well, with a clear focus on popular food for Tet holiday and spring festivals.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Tam