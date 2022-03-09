5K regulation should be revised to suit new situation: Mr. Nguyen Van Nen

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

On March 9, HCMC's Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and economic recovery had an online meeting with Thu Duc City and 21 districts on pandemic prevention and control. Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee co-chaired the meeting.



Mr. Nguyen Van Nen assessed that the number of new Covid-19 cases in the city had increased in recent weeks, but in recent days, Covid-19 cases decreased slightly. Of which, the numbers of severe cases and deaths are at the lowest and stable levels in recent weeks.



However, he requested continuously focusing on implementing the campaign to protect high-risk groups, such as old people, people with underlying conditions, and obese people, and protecting unvaccinated children.



According to Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, in the current new normal period, agencies and enterprises have resumed operations, and schools have reopened. Therefore, the health sector needs to have regulations and guidelines in line with reality, including the 5K regulation, to avoid the situation in which regulations cannot be applicable.



He cited that the current 5K regulation has some points that are no longer appropriate with the current situation, such as distance and no gathering. These points need to be adjusted to ensure a more feasible implementation. "Each instruction must be consistent with reality, ensuring feasibility and effectiveness," emphasized Mr. Nguyen Van Nen.

The health sector in HCMC has actively researched and sequenced the genes of Covid-19 cases. Preliminary results show that the Omicron variant has two sub-variants, including BA.2 accounting for about 64 percent, and BA.1 accounting for 24 percent, existing in the city. The health sector has learned that BA.2 variant is spreading faster than BA.1 variant. Mr. Nguyen Van Nen acknowledged the proactiveness of the health sector and asked it to learn more thoroughly the harmful effects of these two variants on people with Covid-19. Regarding the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in schools, especially at the primary school level, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen commented that the reason was partly that the organization for students to eat and sleep at school did not ensure the distance. This shortcoming must be resolved definitively to limit the infection to pupils.



In addition, for the current health declaration procedure for F0s, according to Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, the procedure must be neat and convenient for people. The localities and the health sector need to support people so that people can see their responsibilities and rights when making health declarations, avoiding the situation that people infected with Covid-19 evade health declaration.



He also requested focusing on guiding the activities of agencies and businesses to ensure Covid-19 prevention well. All levels, sectors, localities, and businesses must uphold their responsibilities, clearly define each responsibility, as well as have strict sanctions. Especially, the communication and propaganda to each citizen and each family must be strengthened.



Similarly, each level, sector, agency, unit, school, and enterprise is required to know their obligations and rights in pandemic prevention and control, adopt proactive measures to both prevent transmission and minimize severe cases and deaths. HCMC must proactively take measures to limit infections to ensure production and business activities, especially when reopening the tourism industry shortly.



F0s and F1s without health problems should keep working



At the briefing, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai requested continuing to focus on monitoring and warning of the pandemic and take appropriate measures to suit the situation, especially amid the development of the new sub-variant BA.2, which accounts for 65 percent of new Covid-19 cases. He noted that it is necessary to avoid the two extremes - either letting the guard down or worrying too much, causing insecurity in society.



Mr. Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)



Mr. Phan Van Mai also assigned Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc to direct agencies and units to update the set of safety criteria in March at the latest to ensure safety against the pandemic and maintain normal activities in social life.



Emphasizing the task of promoting economic recovery and development activities, the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee assigned the Department of Tourism to preside over and soon propose the municipal People's Committee to work with enterprises on the restoration and development of the tourism industry.



According to him, the tourism sector should not wait until March 15 – the day to reopen the tourism industry - but need to review and anticipate situations to have solutions from now. Besides, the city must complete a set of safety criteria in tourism activities.



Mr. Phan Van Mai also directed the Department of Information and Communications to closely coordinate with the health and education sectors to apply information technology in pandemic prevention more effectively, making administrative procedures more convenient for people.



Amid the situation of infection among pupils increases rapidly and then spreads to their family members, the Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC directed to control and protect children, especially children and people at risk. HCMC's education sector was assigned to be responsible for checking the update of the set of safety criteria for all schools in the city; continue to review the preparation to vaccinate children under 12 years old.

Regarding the proposal that F1 cases can also go to work, Mr. Phan Van Mai suggested that the Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and economic recovery in HCMC should study and apply this spirit while reviewing the set of safety criteria.



According to him, F0s with health problems must receive health care. Ensuring health is the first and foremost. If F1s have no health problems, they will go to work. As for asymptomatic F0 cases without health problems, they can maintain working appropriately.



“Currently, many agencies have 30-50 F0s. If they are isolated for 7-14 days, the work will be stagnant. It is necessary to calculate to ensure the operations of agencies, including in production, business, and service activities of units and enterprises," said Mr. Phan Van Mai.

By Manh Hoa, Van Minh – Translated by Thanh Nha