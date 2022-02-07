41 cities, provinces marked as green zones

Also, the Ministry announced the remaining 22 provinces and cities at the Covid-19 alert level 2 (yellow zone, medium risk).

Currently, there are no provinces and cities at levels 3 and 4 countrywide. Roughly 7,784 residential communes and wards nationwide are marked as green areas while some 2,234 other residential communes and wards are yellow zones, 460 communes and wards in orange zones (level 3), and only 26 communes and wards in the red zone (level 4). The measures are responses to different threat levels, with red being the highest level of threat of infection, followed by orange (high risk), yellow (medium risk) and green (new normal), on the epidemiologic map.

On the evening of the same day, the Ministry of Health said that during the day, the country recorded additional 14,112 Covid-19 cases in 56 provinces and cities, including 8,595 cases in the community.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health sent an official dispatch requesting ministries, sectors, localities, political and social organizations to continue to raise their vigilance to avoid new Covid-19 waves, especially for the new Omicron variant by strengthening inspection and supervision of epidemic prevention and control at agencies, units, organizations, enterprises, hospitals, schools, production facilities, markets, supermarkets, railway stations, airports and bus stations.

Moreover, responsible agencies should increase inspection when students are back to study directly at schools and employees return to work after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Medical facilities were asked to strictly implement the work of routing patients and formulate a plan for reservation of blood, drugs, intravenous fluids, medical oxygen, supplies, chemicals, hospital beds, emergency equipment, and out-of-hospital emergency for the task of epidemic prevention and control. Furthermore, healthcare facilities must ensure medical examination and treatment for other diseases.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan