



On December 10, the national agency for IHR implementation was informed by its Hong Kong counterpart on three Covid-19 cases detected on flight CX764 from Ho Chi Minh City to Hong Kong on December 8.

The three cases, two Vietnamese citizens and a foreign national, were suspected of being infected with the new Omicron variant.

One day later, the Hong Kong side affirmed that the three patients were infected with the Delta variant. They are in stable conditions without any symptoms, and are receiving treatment in quarantine.

The national agency for IHR implementation will maintain close coordination with the WHO and agencies for IHR implementation of other countries to exchange information and keep updated on new variants of SARS-COV-2, in order to give timely advice to the Health Ministry in making instructions in responding to the pandemic.

