2nd facility of HCMC Blood Transfusion Hematology Hospital inaugurated

The delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the second facility of Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion Hematology Hospital.
Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc along with representatives of relevant departments, agencies attended the inauguration ceremony.Doctor Phu Chi Dung, Director of the HCMC Blood Transfusion Hematology Hospital said that the newly-inaugurated hospital had a capacity of 300 inpatient beds, areas of over 33,000 square meters and 33 sub-divisions, a total investment of over VND1,000 billion (US$43 million), including 50 percent of investment capital and 50 percent of hospital capital. The hospital was designed under 3H criteria of the modern hospital, the best place like home and hotel.
Apart from the three main tasks of a blood bank, stem cell banking and examination and treatment, the hospital will implement blood transfusion and blood reserve for the city health sector. Besides, the hospital shall be a place of scientific study and human resouce training for the city's hematology sector.
The blood bank of the Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion Hematology Hospital is the only first medical facility in Vietnam to meet the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) of the European Medicines Agency. Besides, the hospital is the country leading medical facility for receiving and providing blood and blood products for all of the hospitals in the city and some localities in the Mekong Delta region.