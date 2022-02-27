2021 Vietnam medical achievement awards announced

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (C) presents award to the HCMC Medical University Hospital

Speaking at the event, Permanent Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of the city Le Hoa Binh said that the municipal authorities highly appreciated outstanding contributions and efforts of healthcare professionals in protecting and caring for people’s health.



The Vietnam medical achievement award aims to highlight technological applications and creative renewal of healthcare workers in order to take care of patients.



The award not only encourages medical workers to launch creativities in the health sector but also pays tribute to the healthcare force for their hard work, challenges of the living conditions and activities of everyday life in caring for and helping patients to maintain their mental health and encouraging them during the treatment.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of the city Le Hoa Binh hands over award to the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases

The organization board presented ten “Vietnam medical achievement awards” with a total worth of VND500 million (US$22,000), including:

1. Dr.Home application for post-Covid syndrome treatment of the Rehabilitation Hospital specialized in work-related issues in medical rehabilitation

2. Hospital Sisters Health System of the Gia Dinh People’s Hospital





3. Mode of telemedicine of the Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine

6. The expansion of Covid-19 treatment hospital by the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases

7. Hospital cooperation and Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy saved the life of a pregnant woman with Covid-19 at the HCMC Medical University Hospital

8. Carrying out skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding from the first hours of birth for mothers infected with the virus and their newborn infants at Tu Du Maternity Hospital

9. Hemodialysis at Covid-19 quarantine facilities by Le Van Thinh Hospital



10. H.O.P.E Center raising babies whose mothers were infected with Covid-19 when their families have not picked them up opened by Hung Vuong Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital





By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh