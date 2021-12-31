14 cases of Omicron variant found in Quang Nam

According to the Department of Health of Quang Nam Province, the locality’s health sector on December 30 has received information on the result from genome sequencing showed the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) in 14 among 15 samples of travelers entering Vietnam from the Pasteur Institute of Nha Trang.

The passengers arrived in Vietnam and are implementing quarantine period at hotels in the province. The samples of the asymptomatic F0 cases were sent to the Pasteur Institute of Nha Trang for the identification of the Omicron variant on December 27.

From July 18 to present, Quang Nam reported 6,103 Covid-19 patients, including 2,705 community cases, 2,819 infected cases who had contact with F0 cases, 427 cases returning to the province from other localities and 152 imported cases.





By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh