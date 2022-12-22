Health sector in HCMC announces 10 key tasks for 2023

Today, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City announced ten key tasks for 2023 for the city's health sector.

The ten key tasks in 2023 of the city's health sector are based on four projects assigned by the municipal People's Committee and 5 projects registered by the Department of Health with the People's Committee. Specifically:

First task: The city health sector will implement activities of epidemic prevention, care and management of non-communicable diseases and health programs in the community.

Second task: The city health sector will continue to carry out activities to strengthen and improve the capacity of the City Center for Disease Control as well as participate in the construction of the Regional Center for Disease Control for the Southeast region.

Third task: The city health sector will study and develop a project to develop a network of community health collaborators in the city which will be submitted to the City leadership for approval and pilot implementation.

Fourth task: The city health sector will implement digital transformation activities in the health sector, focusing on building a shared data warehouse of the health sector, and starting the roadmap for making electronic health records of city dwellers.

Fifth task: The city health sector will complete the project ‘Pharmaceutical industry development project in Ho Chi Minh City until 2030, with a vision to 2045’ and submit it to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for approval. In addition, the health sector should study successful pharmaceutical industry models in countries in the region.

Sixth task: The city health sector will summarize and evaluate the effectiveness and difficulties and obstacles in hospital autonomy, on that basis, develop mechanisms and policies to help stabilize autonomous activities in hospital city leaders for approval and pilot implementation.

Seventh task: The city health sector will study and learn from other countries experiences and develop the project ‘Center for screening and early diagnosis with high technology’.

Eighth task: The city health sector will develop a project of an out-of-hospital emergency network with a focus on developing modern infrastructure for 115 Emergency Centers and applying information technology in network management ambulance network.

Ninth task: The city health sector will develop a project to improve the medical capacity of Can Gio outlying district, including the plan and roadmap for the re-establishment of the Can Gio district hospital.

Tenth task: The city health sector will accelerate the reform of administrative procedures in the provision of public services of the city's health sector as well as the construction of infrastructure of the health sector, ensuring disbursement on schedule. Moreover, health inspectors will strengthen the inspection of private medical practices and solutions to help rectify illegal advertising activities.