Health Ministry calls on healthy people to donate blood

Today, the festival of the 15th Red Sunday - 2023 blood donation program took place at the Hanoi-based University of Science and Technology.

Speaking at the program, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan stated that, after nearly three decades of the launching of the voluntary blood donation movement in Vietnam, it has achieved good results. The health sector received more than 100,000 blood units in 1994 across the country, up to now, it receives more than 1.4 million blood units each year, of which the rate of voluntary blood donation has reached 99 percent, the participation rate of the population blood donation reached about 1.5 percent. Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan encouraged healthy people to give their blood to save others. In particular, health workers should take the lead in directly participating in voluntary blood donation to join hands in building a healthier and more humane society.

The Deputy Health Minister emphasized that blood donation events like Red Sunday have contributed to ensuring the blood supply for the treatment of patients. On that basis, the Red Sunday blood donation program is expected to be carried out everywhere in the country to contribute to the sustainable development of the voluntary blood donation movement. The 15th Red Sunday Blood Donation Program is organized by Tien Phong Newspaper in collaboration with the National Steering Committee on Traffic Safety, and the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusions. According to the plan, the 15th Red Sunday lasting from November 2022 to February 2023, will receive from 45,000 - 50,000 blood units for emergency and patient treatment at the end of the year, before and after the Lunar New Year. Over the past time, many people working at many organizations, agencies, schools, businesses, and inhabitants have been participating in voluntary blood donation. As of December 17, the 15th campaign has taken place in 7 provinces and cities with 15 blood donation events receiving over 8,000 blood units. On this occasion, the Central Youth Union awarded certificates of merit to many collectives and individuals who made great contributions to the success of the Red Sunday program and voluntary blood donation activities.