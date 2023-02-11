Health insurance policies to cover Omicron infection treatment costs

According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Health’s latest circular, Covid-19 health insurance policies will also cover Omicron infection treatment costs.

The Ministry of Health has just issued Circular 02/2023 amending Circular 15/2016 regulating occupational diseases entitled to social insurance.

Accordingly, Covid-19 is included in the list of occupational diseases; thus, those who are infected with the disease due to the disease arising during the process of workers having to be exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus present in the working environment are insured.

The circular clearly states that the causative factor is determined by one of the following documents including a record of occupational exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, files to send patients to epidemic areas for prevention, service and relief for people infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus with unit leaders’ signature and other appropriate documents issued by competent state agencies, assessment of prescribed occupational exposure factors and minutes confirming exposure to harmful factors causing acute occupational diseases.

According to the Ministry of Health, people doing occupations and jobs at medical facilities; people working at laboratories, those who take samples, transport samples, handle, preserve and destroy samples containing the SARS-CoV-2 virus; people who do jobs and work in epidemic prevention, service and relief for people infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus are entitled to special insurance.

The circular takes effect from April 1. Workers are entitled to make occupational disease records for examination and assessment and are entitled to the occupational disease regime according to current regulations.