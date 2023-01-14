SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Ho Chi Minh City

Head of Propaganda Department extends Tet greetings to needy people

SGGP
A delegation of HCMC's officials led by Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue paid Tet visits to disadvantaged families and individuals in District 6 on January 14. 
Related News
Head of Propaganda Department extends Tet greetings to needy people ảnh 1
Secretary of the Party Committee of District 6 Ma Xuan Viet offers Tet gift to District 6's Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Khue extended Tet greetings to families under the preferential treatment policy, people credited with revolutionary service, needy people, and children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic, including families of Mr. Ma Thach Van, wounded soldier Pham Gia Hoang, Mrs. Luong Ha Nu and brothers Tran Gia Yen orphaned from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He proposed the local authorities continue to take care of poor families and households, especially orphaned children.

The Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee highly appreciated the effort of leaders and medical staff of District 6’s Hospital for joining hands with the district’s political system in the fight against the virus and the socio-economic recovery and development program.

Head of Propaganda Department extends Tet greetings to needy people ảnh 2
The delegation visits the family of wounded soldier Phan Gia Hoang. (Photo: SGGP)
Head of Propaganda Department extends Tet greetings to needy people ảnh 3
Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (L) offers present to Mrs. Luong Ha Nu. (Photo: SGGP)
Head of Propaganda Department extends Tet greetings to needy people ảnh 4
Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (L) talks with brothers Tran Gia Yen orphaned from the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: SGGP)
By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Tet visit Tet greetings Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue

Other news