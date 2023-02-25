Head of Party’s Commission for Popularization,Education visits hospitals in HCMC

Head of Commission for Information and Education of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia on February 25 led a high-ranking delegation to visit healthcare facilities in HCMC.

The visits aim to mark the 68th anniversary of Vietnam Doctor’s Day (February 27).

Dr. Nguyen Tri Thuc, director of Cho Ray Hospital received the delegation and informed the medical unit’s achievements and operations over the past years. He also raised concerns about difficulties in the procurement of medical devices.

Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia acknowledged Cho Ray Hospital’s achievements in offering healthcare services to people in the southern region, developing and upgrading technologies and professional skills, scientific research and training human resources, especially implementing social policies supporting needy patients.

He hoped that the medical staff will continue to promote the tradition of a hospital with a history of more than 120 years. He also suggested the Ministry of Health to issue problem-solving measures for handling difficulties faced by the hospital.

The Party official expressed his best wishes and congratulations to Military Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defense and Military Hospital 7A under Military Region 7.

He assigned the medical facilities to strengthen the development of high-tech healthcare services and not only provide medical checkups to people in the city but also to residents and military officers in island districts.