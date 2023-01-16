Head coach Park Hang-seo confident in Vietnam's win on Thailand’s ground

Head coach of the national men's football team of Vietnam Park Hang-seo has said he is confident his team can win in the AFF Cup final second leg on Thailand's ground on January 16 evening, like they did in the past.

Speaking at a press conference on January 15 afternoon, the head coach updated the latest preparations for the match on January 16, saying that some people are worried because of the result in the first leg, and it’s true that Vietnam is at a disadvantage.

However, Vietnam has encountered Thailand many times and won on their home ground in 2018, he said, expressing his belief that his team is strong enough to win this match.

Captain Que Ngoc Hai said the team targets a win in the match, noting that the whole team is ready to face the opponents.

Hai said that in the past five years, coach Park Hang-seo and his assistants have helped elevate Vietnamese football to continental level, and a win at the coming match will be the most meaningful thank to the head coach.

The AFF Cup final second leg with Thailand will be Park's last game as head coach of the Vietnamese national team. His contract with Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will expire at the end of January.

The coach said whether it's his first or last game, he always prepares for it with his utmost. Park also thanked the support from fans in both Vietnam and the RoK during the past five years working in Vietnam.