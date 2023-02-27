HCMC’s Youth Month 2023 starts

The 2023 Youth Month program was kicked off in Thu Duc City under the theme “Young pioneer in digital transformation” on February 26 with the participation of a large number of local young people.

On this occasion, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of HCMC launched the 14th Young volunteer for science development program with the participation of Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Secretary of the Central Committee of the Youth Union, the Chairwoman of the Central Council, Nguyen Pham Duy Trang.

The HCMC Youth Month 2023 will run from February 26 – March 31 featuring 12 goals and one major work of building a site introducing the tradition of HCMC Youth Union, aiming at marking the 92nd founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the 3rd Youth Festival.

Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union Ngo Minh Hai emphasized the 2023 Youth Month has a special significance in the new tenure of congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union at all levels, bringing hope from the Party organization and the municipal Government of a generation of young people with energy, aspiration, and devotion who will pioneer the digital transformation to directly solve social problems.

At the launching ceremony, the Party Committee of Thu Duc City handed over 20 gifts to households affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and needy families.

The Youth Science and Technology Development Center of HCMC signed cooperation agreements on activity programs in 2023 with five units.