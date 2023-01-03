HCMC’s tourism sector pockets over US$250 mln on New Year holiday

Ho Chi Minh City, the largest city of Vietnam, earned over VND5.9 trillion (US$251 million) from tourism services during the New Year holiday from December 31 to January 2.

Reports from businesses involved in tourism services show that in the three days, the city's tourist sites and lodging facilities served over 1.81 million visitors, including 35,000 foreigners.

Director of the municipal Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that since the beginning of the new year, the local tourism sector has organised a lot of programmes and events to attract holidaymakers.

It is also planning many attractive activities to serve tourists during the seven-day lunar New Year (Tet) holiday – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people, which will start on January 20./.

According to the department, the southern economic hub received nearly 30 million domestic and foreign tourists in 2022, doubling the previous year's figure. Its tourism revenue reached VND120 trillion (US$5.1 billion), an increase of 171.2% year-on-year.