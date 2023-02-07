HCMC’s tourism products among top unique tours in Vietnam

As a result of Ho Chi Minh City’s unceasing efforts to diversify tourism products, several have been listed among the top 20 unique tours promising interesting experiences for travellers in Vietnam.

The list was announced by the Vietnam Record Organisation (VietKings) last month.

Among them, a tour gives travellers a chance to try working as a physician and learn about traditional medicine at the Museum of Traditional Vietnamese Medicine in District 10.

The private museum, opened by the FITO Pharma Co.Ltd, features more than 3,000 precious objects related to traditional medicine of Vietnam, including herb slicers and grinders dating back some 2,500 years, a collection of books with over 100,000 pages in total written in Han (Chinese) and Nom (old Chinese-like script of Vietnam), and hundreds of valuable remedies.

Another tour in the list is a dining-in-the-dark journey at Noir Restaurant, where tourists can enjoy delicate tastes and structures of dishes completely in the dark with services provided by well-trained visually-impaired waiters and waitresses.

It brings about not only dining experiences but also a chance for exchange between the abled and the disabled.

Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the HCM City Tourism Department, said that since 2022, the southern metropolis has reaped success in the programme developing one typical tourism product for each district. The department has also been striving to reform products so that the city can become a must-visit destination.

Efforts have proved fruitful, she noted, adding that HCM City now boasts more than 60 tourism products, including 30 new ones of local districts and Thu Duc city./.