HCMC’s tourism industry expects to reach US$6.7 in 2023

Director of the HCMC Tourism Department, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that the department will continue to diversify tourist products to attract domestic and international visitors to HCMC.

Marketing strategies for the “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” program and the city’s tourist attractions will be strengthened to introduce vivid images of the southern economic hub on international channels, such as CNN and others.

HCMC is expected to receive five million foreign tourists, 35 million domestic visitors and earn a revenue of VND160,000 billion (US$6.7 billion) this year.

Additionally, the tourism sector will organize activities promoting the city’s tourism, including Ao Dai Festival; a series of tourism, sports, music and cuisine activities in the annual HCMC Tourism Week.

The municipal Tourism Department will coordinate with districts and Thu Duc City to complete a program launched by the HCMC People’s Committee to encourage localities throughout the city to create their own unique tourism products and build tours visiting popular local attractions to invite visitors back after the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of now, there are more than 60 tourist products, including 30 new services that have been offered to visitors.

One of the outstanding products is an eco-tourism tour visiting Thieng Lieng Hamlet in Thanh An Island Commune in Can Gio District. The trip takes travelers to visit traditional craft villages and enjoy the cultural identities and daily activities of the local residents on the island.

The tourism sector will also enhance applications of information and technology, such as the HCMC Tourism Resource Kit, including 366 resources that have been completed and updated on the online navigation platform Google Maps and Google Earth; and organize seminars on the application of Industry. 4.0 in tourism.